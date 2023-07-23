WISD seeking interim superintendent

By Coy Slavik
Editor
It appears Woodsboro ISD will start the 2022-23 academic year without a permanent superintendent and one school board member.
Current Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers is expected to be named the superintendent for Maud ISD at the school district’s board of trustees meeting on July 20.
On July 12, the board conducted a special-called meeting to consider and take possible action to approve an interim superintendent. According to Mandy Nixon, vice president of the board, the search is still ongoing for an interim superintendent.
“We have not set a timeline to hire a superintendent at this time,” Nixon told the Refugio County Press.
Robbie Blaschke, who represents Place 7 and served as president of the Woodsboro ISD board of trustees, recently stepped down from the board effective July 10, citing health reasons.
“For the past eight months, I have bounced around the idea of stepping down from the board,” said Blaschke, who had been on the board for 10 years. “This was not an easy decision to make. My heart doctor has instructed me to reduce stress and not being on the board will do that.”
Place 5 board member Steven Franks also recently submitted his resignation. According to Segers, Franks has offered to remain on the board until his present term expires in May.
Nixon said the vacancies on the school board will not be addressed until an interim superintendent is hired.
The next meeting of the Woodsboro ISD board of trustees is scheduled for July 24.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•