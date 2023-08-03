VC offering ‘Super Saturday’ event

Victoria College will offer prospective and current students an opportunity to start or finalize their preparations for the upcoming Fall 2023 semester with a “Super Saturday” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Student Services Building on VC’s Main Campus.
Students can discuss their educational plans with an advisor, apply for admissions and financial aid, enroll in classes, make payments and purchase books and supplies.
Students will also have the opportunity to take the Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Assessment by arriving before 11 a.m. The test is free to the first 20 students. Pre-registration is not required for the assessment, but seating is limited.
Advisors and specialists will be available to offer information on VC’s education and training opportunities; degree, certificate and transfer pathways; job-training courses; and adult education offerings.
A Community Resource Fair & Back2School Drive sponsored by Victoria College and H-E-B will also take place from 10 a.m.-noon. The public is invited to pick up free backpacks and school supplies, while supplies last, as well as connect with VC and other community organizations. A child must be present to pick up a backpack and supplies.
For more information, call 361-573-3291 or chat live at VictoriaCollege.edu..
Information provided by Victoria College Marketing & Communications Department