TNT hosting women’s prayer gathering in Three Rivers

One day Jesus was praying in a certain place. When he finished, one of his disciples said to him, “Lord, teach us to pray, just as John taught his disciples.”
Luke 11:1
Tuesday Night Testimonies is hosting a Live Oak City Wide Women’s Prayer Gathering on Saturday, August 19 at The Live Oak American Legion, post 413. Prayers will begin at 9:30am and continue until 11:30 am.
Tuesday Night Testimonies began during June 2020. Sisters Emily and Angie were called to minister and began an open prayer on Facebook Live.
In a June 2023 interview with The Progress, Angie spoke fondly of the ministry’s success.
“We have had the opportunity to sit and talk with people of faith in the local ministries,” Angie said. “Over the 3 years Men and Women of God have testified about their encounter with the Lord and how they have come to have a relationship with him. Gueststestimonies are reaching, encouraging, helping, assuring and uplifting viewers near and far.”
The American Legion post is located at 6008 US-281 in Three Rivers.
For more info: Emily 361-436-2118 and Angie 361-449-6455.