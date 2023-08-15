Tickets available for LOCRP Roundup

On Tuesday September 5, the Live Oak County Republican Party (LOCRP) will host their 2023 Republican Roundup.
“They [event attendees] will be able to talk with elected officials before the event starts,” LOCRP Chair Roberta Dobie said. “Doors will open at 5:30pm, and we’re going to have a social hour from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Everyone will get to visit with elected officials and visit with each other.”
US Congressman Monica De La Cruz will be the keynote speaker, Texas Representative Ryan Guillen will be the guest speaker and Live Oak County Judge James Liska will be the Master of Ceremonies. Liska will also speak on the state of Live Oak County.
The event will also feature a silent auction and raffle. The prize items are currently unspecified but will be unveiled on Facebook in the coming weeks.
“We're getting a few things rounded up,” Dobie said. “I know someone has said that they would donate a rifle but they haven't told me what kind yet. Someone has told me they were going to donate a hunt. We will have some various different things. We do have a flag that was flown over the Capitol on July 4, so that will be an option.”
The $20 ticket will include a dinner consisting of western stew, cornbread and peach cobbler. The Fair Board Association will be in charge of a cash bar of beer, soft drinks and water.
The 300 tickets that are currently on sale will be available until they sell out. Organizers anticipate having a number of tickets for sale at the door.