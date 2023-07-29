Three Rivers Nutrition serves up good energy

Four years ago Tina Amaro knew nothing about Herbalife, and due to the state of her physical health, she couldn't have known that she would become the owner and operator of Three Rivers’ sole nutrition shop.
“Before I even knew about Herbalife, I was struggling with my weight,” Amaro said. “I wanted to try and get a healthy version of weight loss instead of taking fat diet pills.I wanted to do something natural.”
Just as Amaro was beginning her weight loss journey, Live Oak County Nutrition opened up in George West. The shop was selling made-to-order shakes, teas and dietary supplements produced by Herbalife. There was nothing like it in Live Oak County and everyone was talking about it.
“I went to try a shake, and it did what they said it was going to do for me,” Amaro said. “I started working out more. I was lacking motivation and energy and instead of drinking Monsters and energy drinks, I started to drink the energizer teas that they have.”
According to Amaro, she was close to 300lbs and her first meeting with Herbalife products catalyzed her weight loss journey.
“It helped me start the journey to lose weight,” Amaro said. “I was nearly 300 lbs and before Herbalife I was doing nothing, but I was stressed a lot and losing a little bit of weight, but it wasn't healthy. I wanted to do it the right way and do it healthy.
Amaro was working at Three Rivers ISD and diligently working to lose weight. She returned regularly to the nutrition shop in George West and, eventually, she was offered a job.
“I loved it,” Amaro said. “ I’m a people person, so I loved being able to help people and tell them about what I was going through and what I'd been through and how long it had taken to get there on my weight loss journey. I mean, I was meeting people that I didn't even know lived in this town. That was a big reason I decided to do it.”
Approximately one year after Tina began working in the shop, the owner decided to open up two other shops; one in Robstown and one in Three Rivers. Tina and her husband Andrew decided to help at the Three Rivers location.
“It was going to be a lot to juggle, so Andrew and I started working here to help out,” Amaro said. “Then they decided to sell and now here we are.”
Nearly three years later, Tina and Andrew are the owners of Three Rivers Nutrition. They sell made-to-order teas and shakes that provide energy, supplemental protein, antioxidants and many other physically beneficial nutrients. The flavor options are endless. They also sell bulk Herbalife that customers can purchase and take home to make their own teas and shakes.
Even though the products draw people in, customers keep returning for a shot of the Amaros’ energy. The couple thrives on the connections they make with their customers.
“Me and my wife feed off each other,” Andrew said. “We like to be loud and make the people laugh. If they come in in a bad mood..Our goal is always customer service trying to make people want to come back..we wanted people to feel the energy, we wanted people to see ‘Hey, this can be fun. It’s going to be hard but let’s keep going’ That’s the biggest thing that stands out for me and my wife. I’d put us up against any person that owns any kind of business.”
Since they too have struggled with a weight loss journey, they are dedicated to making people confident in themselves and where they are on their own path.
“That’s just the type of people that we are,” Andrew said. “We love to help people and conversate. We love to encourage, inspire and motivate as much as we can.”
Three Rivers Nutrition is located at 203 E Thornton Street. It is open Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m-2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.