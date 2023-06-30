‘These Beautiful Things’

JJ Sister Designs keeps business in the family
Boredom crept up on sisters Jesse Higgins and Justine Russell. It was 2020, and COVID-19 had the world in lockdown. Their kids were home from school, and they needed something to occupy their time when they weren’t taking care of them.
“My sister saw someone on Facebook Live making their own cups somewhere in North Carolina I think,” Justine said. “She said ‘Look at what this lady is doing. It’s super neat.’ She sent the video to me and my mom and my mom kept saying how every cup was so pretty. I thought ‘I can do that’..so I slowly but surely bought all the equipment and my sister bought all the equipment, as well, and we started from there.”
In June 2020, JJ Sister Designs was born. Fast-forward three years, Justine and Jesse’s epoxy crafts have amassed over 1,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram and are lauded at markets in between Live Oak County and the Hill Country.
“My sister lives in New Braunfels,” Russell said. “We tag team between New Braunfels and here in George West because some of my orders are from New Braunfels and some of hers are from here.. so we tag team, and we also hit up markets between here and there.”
Artistic expression was not in the cards for Justine and Jesse. JJ Sister Designs was conceived as a side hustle and thrives as a small and growing business.
“Jesse is more creative than I am,” Russell said. “My husband and mom will tell you they’re shocked that I have this creativity going on.”
Despite any self-proclaimed lack of creativity, the sisters pump out a multitude of epoxy products. Cups are their most popular item and best seller, but they also make wristlets, freshies, pens, notebooks, clipboards, earrings, signs, t-shirts and more.
“Any epoxy work..we can whip it out,” Russell said. “We do the standard 20 oz, 30 oz and 12 oz for kids. We do a Bluetooth speaker cup. We make a cup that lights up. We even do 3-D cups. They just call and tell me what kind of cup they want.”
The sisters’ work is long, meticulous and, oftentimes, doesn’t offer quick turnarounds. Each cup is sanded and cleaned to perfection. The cup’s aesthetic integrity depends on this step. Once cleaned and sanded, the cup is sprayed with a base color (normally white). Epoxy is added once the base layer dries, and the waiting game begins.
“If they want glitter I will add it when I add the first layer of epoxy so that it will add a glue to the glitter and it will stick to the cup,” Russell said. “If it's glitter then I add more layers of epoxy to the layer so that it is a smooth layer and not bumpy. Then I add decals or whatever decorations they want then seal all that. Each layer of epoxy takes about 12 hours and it just sits on a turner and spins for 12 hours. A very slow spin. The shortest amount of time I've gotten a cup out is three days and that's if it doesn't need glitter. If it is a cup with glitter then it takes about a week to get it out.”
Justine and Jesse go through this long ritual to get paid, yes. But in the years since JJ Sister Designs conception, they have come to realize what the true pay off is.
“When the cup is done and out and when the customer gets the product..it's their reaction,” Russell said. “They can't believe they have these beautiful things in their eyes. It's something really special to them. People will give special items to their families or for passed loved ones.”
Profit margins and customer satisfaction may be at the forefront of their operation, but Justine and Jesse give back to the community any time they can.
“We never hesitate to donate when there are fundraisers in the community or people need donations for a silent auction,” Russell said. “Jesse is a teacher, so we especially like donating to and giving back to the teachers.”
The sisters love their community and recognize that JJ Sister Designs would not be possible without its support. They also hope to inspire others who are looking to start a business.
“I have to thank local support for keeping us going and trusting us to give them what they request,” Russell said. “And if you want to start a business, just dive in. All you have to do is take that first step and there's no telling where it can take you.”
Visit JJ Sister Design on Facebook and Instagram to browse inventory or place an order.