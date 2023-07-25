Soldier, Student, Sensei

George West Karate Sensei Nick Flores tightens the black belt around his gi one last time before removing his shoes and carefully placing them at the edge of the dojo floor. He bows and strides barefoot across a perfectly flat arrangement of heel-smoothed two-by-fours.
“We do everything a certain way around here,” Flores says.
Flores is joined by George West freshman Bradley Wenger, whose movements, gaze and very breath seem to fall in line with his teacher’s. Student and master are about to begin kata, a specific, preordained set of movements that involve stepping, turning and moving while keeping rhythm and maintaining perfect form. The basics of kata involve punches, blocks, stances and kicks. Flores and Wenger will go through the same sequences that the 79-year old teacher learned as a pupil in the dojos of Okinawa.
“There are only twelve moves just like there's only 26 letters and 10 numbers,” Flores says. “What can you do with those letters and numbers? A lot. Guys like Einstein..they only knew 26 letters and 10 numbers. They knew nothing else, but they combined them and changed the world. This is the same thing. It changes you for the better..all for the better.”
Sensei and student bow, then begin.
The Soldier
Flores was born and raised on a farm outside of Floresville. The adolescent Flores had a taste for being outside and engaging in physical competition, so it was no surprise to him that he took to soldiering and karate.
“I've always been sort of a scrapper for fun,” Flores said. “I used to tell the other kids at school to attack me and see what happens, but it was all in fun. We would watch wrestling on tv and cowboys and indians on tv and imitate them. Those days there were no laptops or computers or video games, so we were climbing trees and wrestling and throwing rocks and entertaining each other that way.”
At the age of 20, he volunteered for the Marines and was shipped off to Okinawa in Japan. It was here, in karate’s birthplace, that he began his practice of the martial art, but his fights in the dojo would soon be replaced by fights in the jungle.
“They sent us to Vietnam,” Flores said. “Then they sent us to California to train more. Then back to Vietnam and back home and back to Vietnam. I did three tours in Vietnam. I wasn't alone. If you were in the Marine Corps, they were going to send you no matter what.”
The Student
Flores began training under Okinawa Kenpo Karate Kobudo master Hanshi Seikichi Odo in 1964 at the age of 20. Okinawa Kenpo is a term used to describe a style that dates back to the early 1900s and was taught by Odo’s teacher Master Shigeru Nakamura.
“Okinawa is a place, an island,” Flores said. “Kenpo is the law of the fist. Karate means empty hand. Kobodu means ancient warrior ways. We teach, more or less, what history records say began in the 7th and 8th centuries in China.”
Flores began practicing before the infrastructure of modern karate was in place. All competitions were full contact and devoid of spectators.
“Our competition was without trophies,” Flores said. “If you didn't get knocked out, then you didn't lose and if you got knocked out, you knew you lost. They didn't have to tell you because they carried you out. You knew you lost. Nobody had to tell you. It was simple.”
Nine years into his practice, Flores began teaching in 1973. By 1984, he was retired from the Marines and back in South Texas.
The Sensei
In 1984 the George West Karate Dojo was a dirt patch beside Flores’s home at 101 Cabrero Street. The master martial artist wanted a place to continue his practice, so he put down the foundation and let his students build the dojo.
“I placed four stones in each corner,” Flores said. “I told the kids, ‘this is a karate class’. Every day we would do 10 minutes of work. They would put a couple boards up and then we would have class. It has been standing since 1985.”
For nearly 40 years, Flores has taught karate to countless George West children and adults.
“It’s more important for adults to know these skills so they learn how to behave,” Flores said. “Then they can make their kids behave. Nowadays adults are more confused than kids. Adults need it more than kids. A good adult will raise a good kid.”
Flores, a 6th Dan Black Belt in Okinawa Kenpo Karate Kobudo and devout lifelong practitioner, is quick to point out that practicing karate is about more than karate.
“It helps you achieve the goals that you want with a healthy body,” Flores said. “When things get tough you are already tough. Mentally and physically.”
George West Karate is located at 101 Cabrero Street in George West. Flores instructs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., seven nights a week.
For more information, visit George West Karate on Facebook.