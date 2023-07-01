SB-22 will raise minimum salary in Live Oak, McMullen

Live Oak, McMullen and other rural counties will benefit from SB-22, a new bill passed to establish a grant program to provide financial assistance to sheriff's departments, elected prosecutor's offices, and constable's offices in eligible rural counties (SB 22).
"Rural law enforcement officers play a vital role in maintaining public safety and upholding the law," Representative Ryan Guillen explained. "This bill is a crucial step towards addressing the unique challenges faced by these officers in rural communities.”
Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby expressed excitement that the bill was passed, but noted that his office was in great shape before the bill passed.
“The new bill established a minimum salary for deputies and such, but we are already over that,” Busby said. “We will apply for the grant and hopefully use it to raise salaries throughout the department.”
This grant program seeks to address the many challenges faced by law enforcement in rural communities by increasing their salaries and providing funding for essential equipment.
Under the proposed grant program, law enforcement agencies in eligible rural counties would receive financial support to increase the salaries of their officers. Numerous studies have highlighted the positive correlation between officer salaries and the quality of their work. Higher salaries can attract and retain qualified officers, leading to improved public safety outcomes and more effective law enforcement efforts.
Guillen recognizes the importance of supporting law enforcement in rural counties and is committed to ensuring the success of this legislation. The proposed grant program will not only help attract and retain skilled officers but also provide the necessary resources for these officers to fulfill their duties effectively
“By providing financial assistance for increased salaries and essential equipment, we can empower our law enforcement agencies so that the they can best protect and serve our constituents,” said Representative Guillen.
