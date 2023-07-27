Swagger to the Edge: a grateful, hellbent journalist

In my six short months as an editor at two newspapers at Coastal Bend Publishing, I have had the task of reporting on the border crisis, two attempted murders, high school sports, feel-good fundraisers, community dances, rodeos, road damage and everything in between. It has been a pleasure and a responsibility that I have not taken lightly.
I got into this profession for the stories, but I am staying for the people. The readers that I have had the pleasure of meeting have made my job a walk in the park. They have tirelessly provided me with endless information and insight that I never could have gathered on my own. I am grateful and indebted.
And it’s time to pay that debt.
Iconic American journalist and laureate of mayhem, Hunter S. Thompson once wrote of a place called “The Edge”, a metaphysical map dot that ignores and defies any practical geographical or hierarchical understanding because the only way to find it is to wade through uncertainty, ignore the road signs of reason and tear towards it on a venture alone.
“The Edge... There is no honest way to explain it because the only people who really know where it is are the ones who have gone over,” Thompson said in his first non-fiction novel Hells Angels. “The others-the living-are those who pushed their control as far as they felt they could handle it, and then pulled back, or slowed down, or did whatever they had to when it came time to choose between Now and Later. But the edge is still Out there.”
Some believe Thompson’s “Edge” is the line between life and death, but as a man who is hell bent on living life as long and strong as one possibly can, I believe the edge to be the furthest border of possibility..it separates what is possible from whatever cannot be. In other words, “The Edge'' gives life definition.
The pursuit of it is absolutely necessary for any journalist worth their salt, and I am your journalist.
Ernest Hemingway and Marie Colvin reported from the battlefield’s edge and crafted some of the most influential war correspondence in American letters. Carl Bernstein walked the tightrope between criminality and duty to expose one of the most duplicitous political scandals in American history. Thompson exposed the failings of the romanticized American counter-culture, and countless others have exposed themselves to find “The Edge” and send a postcard back to the masses.
I don’t believe a sprint to the edge is solely synonymous with conspiracy or malevolence. Travel journalists traverse rivers, climb mountains and scurry through urban underbellies to define beauty. Entertainment writers attempt to save you from wasting money on the wrong movie ticket. Sports reporters don’t just tell you the score. They tell you why the game was won.
Pursuit of the edge is a hedgerow jump separating a 40-year anniversary from a tale of two lives devoted, or backdoor deal with some gatekeeper for a look behind the curtain. The trodden path satisfies expectations, but the essence of life, the truth is found on the road to the edge.
The South Texas plains are empty of battlefields and likely free from any widespread political conspiracies, but they are not devoid of human life and, therefore, not absent of a multitude of interesting and significant personalities, controversies, histories, narratives and stories of life.
Your story is out there, and I am hell-bent on exposing the truth and sharing your life well-lived with posterity by swaggering to “The Edge” and bringing your piece of it back to you.
Dylan Dozier is the Editor of the Karnes Countywide and The Progress of Live Oak and McMullen Counties. He can be reached at ddozier@mysoutex.com