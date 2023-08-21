Walter Pleasants Gillett passed away on July 28, 2023, surrounded by family and dear friends. Walter was born on February 1, 1947, to G. C. and Julia Bowles Gillett, the third of four brothers. He grew up on the family farm in Live Oak County, Texas. Except for an assignment to Honolulu in his Navy days, he was a lifelong resident of Texas, living much of his life in The Colony.
Walter was an electrical and electronics engineer by education, graduating from Texas A and I University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He was most at home with hands-on work. As a partner in a sign-making company, he designed and installed all the electrical components. His partner said they never had an electrical failure.
He was proud of his service in the U. S. Navy, reaching the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. His navy specialty was electronics, but during his active-duty period, he monitored the radiation exposure of personnel working on the reactors of nuclear submarines when the submarines were in port between deployments.
For many years, Walter was an active member of the First Baptist Church in The Colony. For much of that time, he controlled the sound system during church services. He was a member of the Republican party and helped set up for many meetings in the area. Walter also was an election judge in polling stations for many elections.
Around forty years ago, Walter met Roy Winegar, and a lifelong friendship emerged. This friendship covered all aspects of life: work, church, outdoor activities, family events, and more. Walter became a close part of Roy’s family. While Roy and Walter spent many years working together as contractors, the stories that always emerged were of driving backroads in Colorado, and hunting and fishing.
Walter is survived by his brothers George, Charles (Kathy), and Paul; nephews and nieces Gary Gillett (Jennifer), Terri Gillett, Heather Carr, Courtney Holtz (Scott), Brian Gillett (Regan), John Gillett (Christine) and Amy Gillett. He is also survived by grandnieces and -nephews Kasey Tobin (Rob), Kevin Gillett (Rebecca), Kristen Redding, Caleb White, Christina Bonnell (Jacob), Keziah Carr, Piper Gillett, Harper Coleman, Brady Coleman, and Margaret Gillett.
With his adopted Winegar family, Walter is survived by Roy and Louise Winegar, and their daughters Tamela Foley (Wayne), Ginger McDaniel (Steve), and Dana Bives (Robert). The Winegar’s grandchildren Colin (Zoe), Kaitlyn, Caleb and Caden Foley, Jeremy (Elizabeth) McDaniel, and Vivan and Ava Bives, and great grandchild Barrett McDaniel.
He is predeceased by his parents, G. C. and Julia Bowles Gillett, sister-in-law Wanda Gillett, and niece Kathy Redding.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Brotherly Visits, a local non-profit ministry bringing fellowship and encouragement to others (brovisits.org).