Surrounded by his beloved wife and family in their home in Calliham, Texas, Travis Ray Calliham passed from this world into the loving arms of God on Friday, June 30, 2023. He was 74.
Travis was born August 24, 1948, in Three Rivers to Dave and Una Bell (Smith) Calliham. He was a graduate of Victoria High School and later served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Darla Cunningham in Three Rivers on June 9, 1995.
He was employed as a driller in the oilfield business and as an operator with Valero. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in George West.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Una Bell Calliham.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his loving wife of 28 years, Darla (Cunningham) Calliham; children, Cliff Calliham of Calliham, Nancy (Barry) Bond of Beeville, Tristan (Thomas) Murray of Rockwall, Stasa (Lance) Moffett of George West and Adrian Ragsdale of Calliham; nine grandchildren, Aubrey, Piper, Boston, Ardyn, Slade, Mason, Lauren, Brett and Macy; two great-grandchildren, Zander Cole Calliham and Ivy Grace Calliham; a sister, Janice (Roy) Brown of Palestine; and a brother, David (Carol) Calliham of Victoria.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with Rev. Bruce Irving officiating. Burial will follow in the Calliham Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Calliham, Cliff Calliham, Adrian Ragsdale, Duane Brown, Lance Moffett and Randy Cunningham.