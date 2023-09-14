Our beloved Susan Diane Wilson, age 68, of George West, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 11, 2023. She always hated the name Susan and always went by the name Diane.
Diane was born November 2, 1954 in Alice, Texas to Edgar E. “Doc” Wilson and Frankie Mae (Eads) Wilson of Three Rivers, Texas She graduated from Three Rivers High School, obtained an associate’s degree from Bee County College, earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston Clear Lake and her master’s degree from A&l University in Kingsville in reading specialized, then went on to her second master’s in library studies from Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas.
Diane taught third grade in Three Rivers for several years, and later became the elementary school librarian where she remained until she retired in May 2011. Diane taught for 31 years and loved all her students.
Diane was a loving, caring teacher and will be missed by her family and friends. She loved to teach and tutored many children and adults after she retired. She loved to play games on her computer and loved to play bingo.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar “Doc” Wilson and Frankie (Eads) Wilson.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Wilson) Harkins of LaPorte; two brothers, Rocky Wilson of Poteet and Dana Wilson of Three Rivers.
She is also survived and greatly loved by her daughter, Lisa Fuller and her husband Michael Guresky of Beeville; and her son, Benjamin Fuller and his wife Felicia Fuller of George West. She was also blessed with five grandchildren, Mikey Guresky, Ian Guresky, Loghen Fuller, Ellie Mae Fuller and Barrett Fuller as well as her nephew Paul Nickerson and niece Pamela Nickerson. Also missing their aunt are her great-nephews, Allen Harlan, lan Nickerson and Caleb Nickerson and her great-nieces, Bree Reynolds, Lexie Nickerson and Carlie Nickerson Black.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 16, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 17, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Fuller, Loghen Fuller, Mikey Guresky, lan Guresky, Paul Nickerson, Allen Harlan and Mike Guresky.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Barrett Fuller, Ian Nickerson, Rocky Wilson Jr., Caleb Nickerson, Matt Wilson, Thomas Reynolds and Mac Wilson.
Services entrusted to Galloway and Sons Funeral Hoe