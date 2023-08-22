Sherry Suzanne Tyler, 63, of George West, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, in a Corpus Christi hospital.
Sherry was born March 13, 1960 in Beeville to Sidney Ferrell Tyler and Janette Gale (Stewart) Tyler. She was of the Baptist faith. Her passion for serving others led her to pursue a career as a waitress for numerous years until her retirement. Her favorite hobbies included solving puzzles and playing card games.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Janette Tyler.
Survivors include her partner, Bryan Taylor of George West; a daughter, Janelle Johnson (Storm Ashley) of George West; two sons, Ryan Elmore (Cody Hutchinson) of Dallas and Jordan Smith of George West; a sister, Lizabeth Lea Bulsterbaum of George West; a brother, Ron Tyler of Mineral Wells; a granddaughter, Kimberlee Ashley of George West; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West followed by the funeral service at 6 o’clock. Pastor Pat Traxler will officiate.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.