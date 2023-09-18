Roberta Maureen (Lamm) Davis of George West, Texas passed away at the age of 106 on September 13, 2023, in Jourdanton, Texas. Maureen was born February 22, 1917, in Haskell, Texas to Walter Edward Lamm, Sr. and Jennie (McGee) Lamm. She graduated from Texas Women’s College and was a veteran of the Women’s Army Corp having served from 1943-1946 in Fort Sam Houston. She married William “Bill” Woodrow Davis in George West on December 20, 1949. She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone after dedicating numerous years as a supervisor in Dallas. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She was an active community member and volunteered many hours to the Live Oak Outreach, Unify to Beautify, Cactus & Thorns/Needles & Pins Quilting Guild (CAT/NAP) and the Grace Armantrout Museum.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jennie Lamm; her husband, Bill Davis; and her siblings, Mabel Canfield, Virginia Burton, Walter Lamm, Jr., and Jimmy Lamm.
Survivors include her son, Paul Davis, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
