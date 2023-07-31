Richard “Ricky” Glenn Johnston, 69 years of age, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away on July 27, 2023. He was born in Weslaco, Texas on September 27, 1953, to Charles Johnston and Maria (Garcia) Veuleman.
Ricky was always very passionate about family and friends and became a father at a young age. He would travel with his oldest daughter every summer to visit his family in the Valley. During those younger years, he also started riding bulls and met some of his lifelong friends that he kept in touch with throughout his whole life.
At the age of 33, he began his career in construction and worked as a construction superintendent for 34 years. It is his career in construction that led him to the love of his life and wife of 33 years, Amanda D. Johnston. They married on October 20, 1989 in Huntsville, Texas. Ricky and Amanda were blessed with three children and settled down in Three Rivers, Texas.
Together Ricky and Amanda built an empire on their ranch where they raised cattle, chickens and horses. Ricky enjoyed riding, roping, fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He loved listening to music with a cold beer in his hand and stealing a dance with Amanda whenever he could. Ricky was so proud of his five children and loved them very much - Faith, Kym, Charles, Maria and Elizabeth. Ricky was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Dylan, Chase, Hoyte, Eastin, Mason, Maddie, Josh, Blayson, Dailyn and Cayden; and one great-grandchild, Rhett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Johnston; and his sister, Carolyn Marie Gebhardt.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Amanda Johnston of Three Rivers; his mother, Maria Veuleman of Houston; his children, Faith (Justin) Reed of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kym (Pete) Vallejos of Livingston, Texas, Charles Johnston of Van, Texas, Maria Johnston of Corpus Christi, Texas and Elizabeth Johnston of Katy, Texas; his siblings, Ronnie Noel Johnston, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Altman, Alvin Veuleman, Jerry Veuleman, Tamela Kubieck, Pamela Gleason and Janet Hanna; his grandchildren, Dylan, Chase, Hoyte, Eastin, Mason, Maddie, Josh, Blayson, Dailyn and Cayden; and his great-grandchild, Rhett.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in the Johnston Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chase Quinn, Dylan Quinn, Jerry Veuleman, Alvin Veuleman, Luis King, Kevin Lacour, Jeremy Martin and Kevin Kubicek.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Johnston, Tommy Saunders, Rudy Johnston and Ricky Lindsey.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons