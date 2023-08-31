San Antonio, Texas - Richard Earl Naylor, 77, passed away to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Audie L. Murphy VA Medical Center. Mr. Naylor was born November 29, 1945, to Kenneth Earl Naylor and Mary Marguerite Jackson Naylor in Beeville, Texas and was a cowboy, rancher, saddler, welder and the best friend anyone could have.
Mr. Naylor is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Wayne Naylor.
He is survived by his loving children Bill Mallin (Michelle), Misty Gale Gawlik (Walter), Richard Wayne Naylor (Mary), Terry Lee Naylor, and Lacey Kyanne Naylor. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren, Emily Mallin, William Mallin, Logan Gawlik, Hailee Gawlik, Charlotte Naylor, Oliver Naylor, and Jordin Lee Naylor.
The first service will be held at 1:30 p.m, Sunday, September 3, 2023 in George West, Texas at Brush Country Cowboy Church. A second service will be held in Cuero, Texas between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023 at First Baptist Church. Lastly, there will be a Celebration of Life in Mission Valley, Texas between 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at The Barn.