Mary Jane (Moody) Arrington, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 27, 2023, in George West, Texas.
Mary Jane was born October 8, 1946, in Kingsville, Texas to Amos Porter Moody and Mary Louise (Bell) Moody. She married Kenneth Wayne Arrington on October 19, 1962, in Falfurrias, Texas. The couple moved to George West and made their home there for the past 40 years. She was employed with the George West ISD for numerous years and served as secretary to several junior high and high school principals. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of George West, sang in the choir, and played the piano.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Mary Moody.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Arrington of George West; two daughters, Lana (Morris) Smith of Diboll and Melissa (Lane) Modisette of Moss Hill; two sons, Shane (Marianne) Arrington and Steve (Michelle) Arrington, both of Katy; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Karen) Moody of George West; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, with Rev. Bruce Irving officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shane Arrington, Steve Arrington, Robert Moody Jr., Brian Moody, Chad Moody and Melvin Linton, III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Moody, Morris Smith, Jr., Lane Modisette, Robin Robinson, Carl Morales, Koston Morales, Blake Arrington and Melvin Linton, IV.