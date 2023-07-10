With a heavy heart, our family announces the unexpected passing of our youngest sibling, our parents’ youngest son, Larry Daniel Guerrero, 40, of Three Rivers, Texas. Larry left us on Thursday, June 29, 2023. He was a cherished son, brother, father, uncle, and friend.
Larry was born on April 22, 1983, in Beeville, to Andrea (Casas) and Simon Guerrero, Sr. He was a 2001 graduate of Three Rivers High School. Larry was happiest spending time with his son, his family, cooking, BBQing, riding his bike, caring for his dogs, and attending church.
Larry was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Andrea (Casas) Guerrero; grandfathers, Andres Casas and Daniel Guerrero; and grandmother, Guadalupe Martinez.
Although Larry was taken from this world too soon, his memory will forever live on in our hearts. Larry leaves behind his son, Uriah Guerrero; father, Simon Guerrero, Sr.; sister, Lorie (Jacob) Glackman; brother, Simon Guerrero Jr.; sister, LeeAnn (Jeffrey) Sanders; brother, Randy (Jade) Guerrero; 7 nieces, Kaylen, Rayne, Lilliana, Sevilla, Anaya, Addilyn, and Andrea; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation was held on Sunday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
Join us in celebrating Larry’s life. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at Galloway & Sons Chapel with Pastor Andy Amaro officiating.
Larry will be laid to rest beside his mother in the George West Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Uriah Guerrero; Simon Guerrero, Sr.; Simon Guerrero, Jr.; Randy Guerrero; Adrian Munoz; John David Valdez; Johnny Valdez; and Jeffrey Sanders
Larry, we will all dearly miss laughing at your jokes. Until we can laugh again together, rest well—abrazos y besos para siempre.
“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)