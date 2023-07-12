Kenneth Lee Krause, age 77, passed away at his home in Three Rivers on July 8, 2023, and is now free from pain. He will be remembered by family and friends as Kenny, Ken, Coach, Dad, and Pa.
He was born on November 26, 1945, to Alfred C. and Viola (Sliva) Krause at the Gibson Hospital in Three Rivers. He was baptized on September 1, 1946 in Tynan, Texas and was confirmed at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Ray Point. He was currently a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers.
He attended school in Three Rivers and graduated in 1964. While in school, he played football, basketball, and baseball and ran track. After school and on weekends, he worked with his father at the Three Rivers Western Auto and his mother at the Snack Shack. In the summers, he worked at the Three Rivers CoOp with his brother, Henry, and Albert Braune.
Upon graduation, he attended Texas Lutheran College where he played football with his brother, Henry. He graduated from Southwest Texas State College in 1968 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education. He and Janice Voges were married June 22, 1968. They have been married for 55 years.
He and Janice began their teaching careers in Pleasanton. Kenny thereafter accepted a Physical Education assistantship at Southwest Texas State College and earned his Master’s Degree in August 1971. He then coached and taught at Saegert Middle School in Seguin. While in Seguin, their children, Kimberly and Wade, were born. He taught and coached in Seguin until 1986 when they moved back to Three Rivers. In 1993, he became a kitchen and bath designer at Home Depot in San Antonio. He retired in 2015.
He loved playing golf, woodworking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also loved his many trips to Estes Park, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald (Alice) Krause and Henry (Mary Ruth) Krause; and his sister, Barbara Johnson (Clarence).
He is survived by his wife, Janice Krause; his daughter, Kimberly Fortuno (Ignacio); his son, Wade (Jennifer) Krause; sister-in-law, Sigrid Krause; sister-in-law, Pam Jowers (Jimmy); grandchildren, Cade Cheatham (Tayler), Jaxon Cheatham, Sofia Fortuno, Sara Fortuno, Chris Fortuno, Keira Krause, Field Krause, Katiana Krause; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers.