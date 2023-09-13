Joyce Gurwitz Shefts April 14, 1930 - August. 25, 2023
Mention the name Joyce Shefts to all who knew her, and invariably a smile will spread across their faces-perhaps from an experience they shared, a story she told, or the way she made them feel when they simply spent time together.
That was Joyce. Beautiful-inside and out-from the day she was born. Full of life until her last day. Sweet, generous, kind, and always ready for a good time.
Joyce Annette Gurwitz was born on April 14, 1930, in San Antonio TX to doting parents, Sarah and Jack. She was the second of four children. Raised in Three Rivers, TX, Joyce made friends easily and enjoyed the popularity those friendships engendered, eventually serving as drum majorette of the Three Rivers High School marching band.
She married the love of her life, Morton Shefts, on August 8, 1948, and over the next 54 years, Morton and Joyce would have four children and enjoy life together in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, and, finally, Lake McQueeney.
No matter where they lived, Joyce’s warm, outgoing nature enabled them to make enduring friendships and play an active role in their community. She was at her core a people person. She loved playing mah jongg, bridge, gin, meeting friends for lunch or dinner, a stiff drink, good wine, and being surrounded by those she loved.
Lest anyone think otherwise, Joyce’s life was not all sunshine and roses. Beneath her gentle exterior, she was tough, resilient, and determined to make the best of whatever challenges she faced. Though she cared about what other people thought, she lived life on her own terms and in her own way. In those rare moments when she found herself depressed, she made the conscious decision to look for the good-this conviction served her well, especially in her later years.
Sadly, Joyce Shefts died after a brief illness on Friday, August 25, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.
Pre-deceased by her parents, Sarah and Jack, husband, Morton, daughters, Bonnie Shefts and Lizi Shockman, daughter-in-law, Carla Silen, brother, Bob Gurwitz, brother-in-law, Herb Davis, and her niece, Carol Horwitz. Joyce is survived by her devoted children, Patti Small and her husband, Stuart, and Leonard Shefts. Other surviving family members include older sister, Phyllis Davis, younger brother, Gary Gurwitz and his wife, Bailey, and sister-in-law Gail Gurwitz, along with dozens of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins.
A graveside service was held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Beth El Memorial Park, 1715 Austin Highway, San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Bob Gurwitz Sports Fund at the Barshop JCC, 12500 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio TX 78231 or a charity of your choice.