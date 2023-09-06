Mr. Jourd Bennett Franklin Jr. of Comfort passed away on Monday, July 24th, in the Methodist Texan Hospital at the age of 80 years.
Jourd was born on January 26th, 1943, in Laredo, Texas, to Jourd and Fay Martin Franklin
Jourd Franklin is survived by his son: Terry Franklin of Tilden, Texas; and three grandchildren: Heather Franklin, Dakota Franklin and Jonathan Franklin
Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, September 15th, at 10 a.m.. in the Comfort Cemetery, Comfort, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes that memorials be given in his memory to STCH Ministries Homes for Children or charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.