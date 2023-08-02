Homer Gregory Likens was born on July 28, 1953 and went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna Mae and Donald Ferrell.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy; his children, Justin Gregory (Courtney Heinze), Joshua Gregory, wife, Courtney Likens, Jennifer Likens (Ben Hollon) and Janie Taylor and husband Shannon Taylor; grandchildren, Jack, Parker, Hudson, Abigail and Cooper; his sisters, Donna Kay Crum and Jean Ann Ferrell; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 4, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 5, at the Three Rivers Church of Christ.
Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jack Wall, Russtin Miller, Robert Arciba, Shawn Ray Alvarez, Brian Bulsterbaum and Terry Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Chumbley, Moe Scherzer, Tyler Townsend, Chad Hines, Seth Strause and Tommy McNeil.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Live Oak Little League, P.O. Box 1493, Three Rivers, TX 78071 or the South Live Oak Little League, P.O. Box 1649, George West, TX 78022.