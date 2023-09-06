George H. Moff, 88, passed away peacefully in his home in Leander, Texas on Monday, September 4, 2023.
George was born February 23, 1935, in Kingsville, Texas to Clarence and Edith (Wilson) Moff. He earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Corpus Christi and pursued his passion of teaching and coaching in the Pawnee, Alice and Los Fresnos Independent School Districts. He married Donna Ferguson on September 29, 1990 in Montell, Texas. As a successful businessman, George also devoted numerous years as chief appraiser with the Nueces County Appraisal District and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in George West.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edith Moff.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his wife of almost 33 years, Donna (Ferguson) Moff; children, Randy (Julie) Moff, Cheryl Olson, Jimmy (Sally) Mangham and Jack (Andrea) Mangham; grandchildren, Natalie (Orlando) Perez, Valerie (Stephen) Woods, Ashton (Devin) Seigler, Courtney (Robert) Elizondo, Georgia Moff, Sydney Mangham, Dalaney Mangham, Oliver Mangham and Ryan McFarlin; and great-grandchildren, Brandon and Brianne Vasquez, Andrew and Aaron Perez, Anderson, Albie and Archer Woods, Nash, Hayes and Crosby Seigler, Hayden Elizondo, Fallon Moff and Charlie and Eli McFarlin.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at First Baptist Church in George West with the funeral service at 2 o’clock. Pastor Bob Hendrick will officiate.
Burial of cremains will be private in Lytton Springs, Texas.