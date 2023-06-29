Christopher “Red” Gamez , 50, of George West, Texas entered eternal rest on Friday, June 23, 2023, with family at his side. Chris was born July 10, 1972 in San Antonio to Tadeo Gamez and Rosalinda Garza. Chris loved listening to music, gardening and fishing. Chris, affectionately known as “Red” to friends, loved life and was a happy go lucky person. He always enjoyed the time to talk to his family and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Tadeo Gamez and Rosalinda (Garza) Lopez; and his maternal grandparents, Avelino Garza and Carmen Garza. He is survived by his common law wife, Albertina Perez; his children, Rhiannon Gamez, Hayley Gamez, Lillian Gamez, Travis Matney and Jessica Matney; his brothers, Adam Wheeler and Ernesto Wheeler; uncles, John Garza and Avelino Jr. Garza; and aunts Herminia Valadez and Yolanda Garza. Not to mention numerous cousins.
Remains cared for by Acres West funeral home of Odessa, TX. His ashes will be kept by family.