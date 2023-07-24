Chester Vernon Voges, age 99, passed away at Kruse Village Nursing House in Brenham, Texas on July 20, 2023, and is now at his heavenly home with family and friends.
Chester was born on May 29, 1924, in Harlingen, Texas to Emil and Ida (Lichtenberg) Voges. He was baptized on September 28, 1924.
He was a 1942 graduate of Three Rivers High School. After graduation, Chester worked on the family farm. He was drafted into the Navy during World War II and served in the Pacific as a Seaman on the USS Crescent City. After his service in the Navy, he came back to Three Rivers to work as a mechanic at a farm equipment company.
He married Matilda Polson in 1950 and had two sons. Later in life, he married Alyce Price of Horseheads, New York and lived in Pecos, Texas.
He worked overseas in the oil and gas exploration industry and retired at an early age due to health issues.
He loved woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his many hunting trips with his son, Don, and grandson, Stephen, and his friend, Trey Pugh. His first hunt was on Trey and Stephen’s deer lease in south Texas at the age of 96.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, wife, sister-in-law, grandson and daughter-in-law, Clarence (Maxine) Voges, Kenneth Voges, Alyce (Price) Voges; John Voges and Cathy Voges.
He is survived by his sons, John Bruce (Joann) Voges and Robert Don (Kathy) Voges; sister-in-law, Dorothy Voges; grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Voges, Crystal (Jason) Ashworth, Anna (Joseph) Tallerine, Linnea (Chuck) Matson, Stephen (Lauren) Box and Ashley (Charles) Boyd; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Aydin Ashworth, Alaina, Maddy, Dayton and Jayden Voges, Katy Tallerine, Trenton Voges, Ty Sikes, Harper and Hunter Box, Sawyer (Hunter) Williams and Conner Matson; great-great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Novalee Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Three Rivers Cemetery with Pastor Phil Harkey officiating.
Members of the Three Rivers American Legion Post served as pallbearers.
