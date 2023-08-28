Charles (Kirk) R. Kirkpatrick, loving husband, father, and grandfather went home to be with the Lord at 9:53 a.m. on August 11, 2023. Kirk was born in Washington, D.C. on June 20, 1940 to Everett and Marjorie Kirkpatrick. He is survived by his wife, Jami and two sons. Sons Jason Kirkpatrick and wife Rechelle of Kingwood, Tx and Jordan Kirkpatrick and wife Christy and their four boys, Gage, Garrett, Gunner and Griffin of Spring, Tx. and many loving family and friends.
Kirk joined the army upon graduating from Ray High School in Corpus Christi, Tx. After three years in Germany and his honorable discharge from the army, he returned to Corpus Christi. He enrolled in Delmar Junior College. He taught ballroom dancing to put himself through school. In 1964, he went to work for Trans Texas Airways as a station agent. During that time, he continued his pilot training and was later hired by TTA. He always regretted not finishing college and went back to school at the University of Houston and graduated magna cum laude in 1977, while working full time at TXI. TTA became Texas International (TXI), then Continental Airlines. He ended the last three years of his 36 year career with Continental flying his favorite aircraft, the DC-10. Flying to Paris and many other places in Europe on that airplane was the highlight of his career. During these years, he found time to take Jami and the boys to many exciting places fishing, such as Cancun, Alaska and three trips to Africa hunting big game. To keep busy in retirement, he bought a ranch in South Texas. He raised cattle for many years and grew and sold hay. Kirk loved being with his family and spending time with his sons and grandsons. He was so proud of their accomplishments.
There will be no service as to his wishes. The family asks you to smile when you think of him. We also ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, his favorite charity.