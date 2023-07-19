A magnet of a man, Charles A. Robertson, D.D.S., age 71, passed away July 16, 2023 with his family by his side. Charlie was born and raised in Corpus Christi, graduated from King High School Class of 69 and later graduated from the University of Texas and the Baylor College of Dentistry. He began his dental practice in Corpus Christi in 1976 and retired in 2020.
Charlie was a distinguished member of the Nueces Valley Dental Society, Texas Dental Association, American Dental Association, Corpus Christi Dental Study Club, the 2013 Texas Academy of General Dentistry Dentist of the Year Nominee as well as a volunteer for the Texas Mission of Mercy & Smile Foundation and Timons Dental Clinic.
Charlie’s passions beside his family, friends and patients were hunting, fishing and golf, not necessarily in that order. He was always a steward of the land, teacher of the sport and a warrior of life.
As a beacon of strength and a king of humor, Charlie left a legacy of love. He was a charismatic, intelligent, generous and compassionate man who had no enemies, only a city of best friends.
Left behind to honor and cherish his memory is his wife Terri; son, Blanton (Ashleigh) Robertson and their children Charlie, Anabelle and Isabelle; Justin Meeks (Lauren) and their children Maddox and Dakota; Cody Tyler (Brianna) and their children Luke, Connor, Grace, and Cade; and Lee Tyler (Laura). His sisters, Patti Ashbrook (Gerald) and Libby Robertson; brother, Tom; numerous nieces and nephews and a million friends.
Charlie’s family would like to thank the staff of Elan Corpus Christi and Altus Hospice for the devoted care and respect that he received.
A Celebration of Laughs will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Charlie’s name.