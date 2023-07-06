Bertha Virginia (Shaw) Grubbs, 93, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Live Oak Nursing Center in George West. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd Young Grubbs, and together they are reunited once again.
Virginia was born May 11, 1930 in Ratcliff, Texas to Walton E. Shaw and Laura (Sullivan) Shaw. She married Lloyd Young Grubbs in Rosenberg on June 18, 1948. Virginia was a woman of great faith and held a special place in her heart for the Methodist church. She was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, Texas as well as a member the Eastern Star. She retired as secretary from United Way after serving for numerous years. Her biggest joy was supporting her husband in all his achievements and accomplishments and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walton and Laura Shaw; and her loving husband, Lloyd Young Grubbs.
Virginia’s memory will be cherished always by her daughters, Deborah Shaw and Rebecca Moore; a son, Lloyd Russell Grubbs; grandchildren, Jason Slagle, Luke Hogan, Danaya Grubbs, Nicole Grubbs, Nick Chavis and Seth Foster; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Chapel in Three Rivers with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Three Rivers Methodist Church with Rev. Olga Paull officiating. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Grubbs, Donald Welburn, Danaya Grubbs, Luke Hogan, Seth Foster and Nicole Grubbs.