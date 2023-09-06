Angenelle Louise Davis Pickett, 80, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Victoria with her family by her side. She was born on October 3, 1942 to S. Sgt. Lawrence “Shot” Vernon Davis and Mildred Dale Wilson Davis Saunders in San Antonio, Texas. Raised in George West by Mildred & her “Daddy” James Reid Saunders alongside her younger sister Delmagene Saunders Storm, she was a 1961 graduate of George West High School, held an Associates in Dental Hygiene, Bachelors in Health & Recreation, Masters in Curriculum & Instruction. She spent her career in the education field- from coaching to teaching and for many years building the Dental Hygiene program at Bee County College where she was determined to have the best prepared students and highest passing rates in the state.
Angenelle, as unique as her name, was a strong independent woman with a bigger than life personality who loved her family and would do anything for them. She was always perfectly put together with stylish hair, matching accessories and beautiful clothes. She was an avid genealogist and a proud Daughter of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy. She loved planning her next globe-trotting adventure and traveling to see the world where she was sure to wear her signature visor. She enjoyed organizing, cooking delicious recipes for her family and friends, and walking her one-eyed pup, Winston.
She is survived by her two sons Henry Otis Pickett II (Darla Richards) and Randy Russell Pickett (Krissi), her two granddaughters Makenzi Pickett Burrows (Wyat) and Carly Pickett, her only sister Delmagene, her niece Jennifer Storm (David Nuckels), her nephew Reid Storm (Karyn), her great niece and nephews Landon & Barret Nuckels and Caitlyn & Jackson Storm, her cousin and travel companion, Janet Pawlik, numerous cousins and lifelong friends, as well as her loyal companion Sir Winston Pickett (her rescued shitzu)
She is preceded in death by her father, Shot Davis, her mother Mildred Saunders and her “Daddy” James Saunders.
A celebration of Angenelle’s life will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Beatty Center at the George West Church of Christ 600 Bowie Street.
Come as you are, no need to dress up or wear black, she lived life full of color, especially turquoise, red and purple!
The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Hospice of South Texas -Dornburg Center for Compassion, for their loving care during her final days.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Three Rivers, Texas