Taft – Amelia “Mel” Lopez Rodriguez passed away August 10, 2023. She died suddenly at 70 years old. Amelia was born December 16, 1952, in Laredo, Texas to Antonia Valdez and Raymundo Lopez, Sr. She was a resident of Taft, Texas since 2007. Before that she resided in Corpus Christi and Gregory, Texas. Amelia was employed by Spohn Shoreline where she retired as the cafeteria supervisor.
She is preceded in death by parents Antonia and Raymundo Lopez, Sr.; brothers: Jesse Lopez and Santos Lopez; in-laws: Juan and Juana Rodriguez. Survivors include her beloved wife: Irma Rodriguez from Taft, Texas; brothers: Raymond “Pelon” Lopez and John Lopez (Mary Lou) both from Gregory, Texas, George Lopez (Virginia) from Fort Worth, Texas; sisters: Janie Vasquez (Margarito) from Portland, Texas, and Mary Buitron (Diego) from San Antonio, Texas; sisters-in-law: Maria E. Collins, Irene Aguayo, Mary (Larry Gamez) Treviño, Melissa (David) Brooks; brothers-in-law: Luis (Cynthia) Rodriguez, and Juan (Elisa) Rodriguez and numerous nieces and nephews.
Amelia was Irma’s best friend, her ray of sunshine and Irma lived to please her. Amelia loved traveling, buying new purses, going out to eat, gambling, playing bingo and spending time with family. Amelia was also a huge Cowboys fan. She was godmother to: Steven Trevino, Makenzie Lopez, Sotero Juarez, Alana Moreno, and Linda Marie Smith-Hernandez. Amelia was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation began Saturday, August 12, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. Visitation continued Sunday, August 13, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral Mass was celebrated, Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft. Burial followed at Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Portland.
Immediately after, a reception was held at the Immaculate Conception Church parish hall in Gregory, Texas.
Pallbearers were Luis Rodriguez, Jr., Jalen Brooks, Steven Trevino, Cory Banda, Thomas James Buitron, Arturo Rodriguez, Jr., and Joseph Treviño.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.