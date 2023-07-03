Abelardo R. Sotelo, a beloved member of the Three Rivers community, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023. He is now reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 58 years, Amada Sotelo.
Abelardo was born on April 3, 1943, in Three Rivers, Texas, to Santos and Francisca (Rodriguez) Sotelo. His life was filled with love and dedication. On July 18, 1964, he married the love of his life, Amada Garcia. He was employed in the oilfield business for a significant portion of his career and also worked with the City of Three Rivers.
Beyond his work responsibilities, Abelardo had a passion for working on repairing small engines. It was a hobby that brought him joy and allowed him to showcase his mechanical skills and creativity. Abelardo treasured his family and friends deeply.
In addition to his wife, he is also preceded in death by his parents, Santos and Francisca Sotelo; two sisters, Helen Trevino and Stefana “Taffy” Williams; and a brother, Gabby Sotelo.
Survivors include three sons, Abby (Patsy) Sotelo, Tony (Sally) Sotelo and Michael (Christy) Sotelo, all of Three Rivers; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Santos Sotelo, Mingy Sotelo, Eloy Sotelo and David Sotelo; and two sisters, Chana Beserra and Celia Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with the funeral service at 11 o’clock. Pastor Andrew Amaro will officiate.
Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Isaias Guido, Albert Aranda, Justin Palacios, Heston Zamzow, Anthony Sotelo and Ruben Pena.