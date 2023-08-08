Three Rivers downed by Beeville in volleyball opener

The Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs fell to the Beeville Lady Trojans 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 28-25 in their volleyball season opener on Monday in Beeville.
Trista Boucher had 23 assists, seven digs and four service aces for the Lady Bulldogs. Hunter Villarreal posted 11 kills and one service ace, while SaraMia Stewart recorded nine kills, seven digs, one service ace and one block.
Kaitlin Oberheide had two service aces and one block. Sofia Alvarado topped Three Rivers in digs with nine.
“This was a great game to start our season with,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Tamara Bednorz of facing Class 4A Beeville. “It was very competitive and allowed us to see where some of our strengths and weaknesses were. We schedule our pre-season to make us better and that’s exactly what we got out of the match.”
Beeville also won the freshman match 25-15, 25-23 and junior varsity match 25-14, 25-17.
Three Rivers will return to action today by traveling to Natalia for a 6 p.m. match against the Lady Mustangs.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•