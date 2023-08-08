Lady Bulldogs get first win of season

The Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs bounced back from Monday's defeat at Beeville to down the Natalia Lady Mustangs 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 in Natalia on Tuesday night.
A story and stats from the match are coming to STexasNews.com.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•
