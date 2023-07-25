Nell Giese McCown passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 22, 2023 in Austin, Tx. at the age of 99. She was born April 22, 1924 to Anton and Nancy Giese of Live Oak County, Tx.
Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Roger of 70 years, her parents and 4 sisters. She is survived by one son, Roger Neil McCown of Austin and two daughters: Roxanne (Ben) Keel of Katy and Shirley Elkin of Three Rivers. Nell has 4 grandchildren: Ben (Harmony) Keel of Sealy, Michael (Lisa) Elkin of Plano, Kami (Ben) Bourgeois of Bayou Vista and Matthew Elkin of Three Rivers. Nell was blessed with 6 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be celebrated at Southwest Church of Christ in Austin, Tx at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023. Nell will be laid to rest at the Three Rivers Cemetery.