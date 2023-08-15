Meet the Bulldogs

Kicking the first semester’s sports season off, the public was introduced to all of this winter semester’s bulldog athletes; including the younger TRYA football players and cheerleaders.
“This is the future of our school,” Cheerleading Coach Whitney Means said.
Football has been split into two groups consisting of a varsity and junior varsity team. These two teams are under the supervision of a long list of coaches which includes athletic director Ramon Soliz, defensive coordinator Kevin Shepherd, new coach and offensive coordinator Justin House, offensive line coach Cody Ruiz, first assistant James Hinojosa, and new coach and previous 7-on-7 coach Juju Garcia.
While the high school football program was split into two separate teams, the junior high team will remain as one team. The younger generation is under the leadership of junior high coach Danny Gonzales and new coach Lane Anderson.
Cheering on the Bulldogs from the sidelines will be Three Rivers varsity cheerleaders, including bulldog mascot, BoBo, and junior high cheerleaders including Bulldog mascot, Bobette. Both of these teams will be under the supervision of Coach Means. Additionally, Three Rivers now has a color guard team consisting of four members.
The Three Rivers Varsity volleyball team, which made it all the way to the regional tournament last year, is under the direction of Head Coach Tamara Bednorz. The Junior Varsity team is under the leadership of Coach Stephanie Pond.
“It’s very apparent that we all have the same goal in mind,” Coach Bednorz said. “I am excited to see our team’s growth this year.”
The last Bulldogs of the night to be introduced were the Three Rivers Cross Country team, run by coaches Rebecca Pullin and James Hinojosa.
“We are waiting to start this season,” junior cross country runner Talan Masters said.
To finish off the night, the varsity football team took the Furlow-Johansson Bulldog home field to put on some rowdy Texas football. Scrimmaging against the varsity bulldogs, the junior varsity team tackled their opponents putting on a spirited Midnight Madness.
“These are some good kids we got here,” Athletic Director Ramon Soliz said.