Lansford wins big in Kema

Christy Lansford, McMullen County Agriculture Agent was honored with the state’s prestigious “Achievement in Service” award during the State 4-H Agent’s Association awards program held in Kema this week.
The award is given to agents with at least two and less than seven years of service and who have shown exceptional programming effectiveness and client engagement.
Lansford came aboard as the agriculture and natural resources agent for McMullen County in June of 2019. Since that time, she has worked tirelessly to grow the county 4-H program (600% increase), represent agriculture in the community, and serve as a strong role model for youth. Christy is passionate about helping youth reach their full potential through leadership, citizenship, and everyday activities that promote life skills and teach responsibility.
“Provide opportunities, set your expectations high, and these kids will impress you every time,” said Lansford. “They bless me every day!”
Lansford also volunteers her time with several local community organizations including the Tilden Livestock Scholarship Association, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fowlerton Water Supply Corporation, and the Tilden Lions Club.
Past awards Christy has earned include State 4-H Gold Clover in 2021, State 4-H Excellence in Club Support in 2021, State 4-H Excellence in Ag Programming in 2022, and Texas County Ag Agents Early Career Award in 2022.