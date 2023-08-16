Ladyhorns trample Cougars in three-straight

The George West Ladyhorns made use of home-court advantage and sent the Robert G. Cole Cougars back to San Antonio after three quick sets.
After falling behind 9-17 in the first frame, the home team stampeded back on a 6-0 run to close the gap. Strong backcourt play helped the Ladyhorns fight their way back to a 25-21 victory.
The Ladyhorns handedly won the next two games 25-20 and 25-14, respectively.
Stat line leaders for George West included Kali Cortez (3 Kills, 8 Assist, 8 Digs, 1 Ace), Julie Otero(1 Kill, 2 Assist, 21 Digs, 5 Aces) and Emileigh Caldwell (5 Kills, 2 Assist, 14 Digs, 5 Aces).
The win over SA Cole improved the George West record to 5-3.
They return to action on August 18 and 19 at the Sinton Varsity Tournament in Sinton, Texas.