George West man arrested and charged in shooting

33-year-old Frank Joseph Guerrero was arrested by the George West Police Department (GWPD) and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting at the 200 block of Travis St. in George West.
At approximately 2:45pm last Thursday, Live Oak dispatch received a call in reference to shots fired at a vehicle leaving allocation at 200 block of Travis. Officers from the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, GWPD and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrived on the scene. Here they discovered an individual with multiple gunshot wounds.
“We had information about a possible vehicle and possible suspect through witnesses and the victim,” GWPD Chief David Perkins said. “We were able to find the vehicle on the 200 block of Canyon View Drive. The vehicle was parked outside of a residence on the street and there was blood on the outside of the vehicle.”
While waiting for additional officers to arrive on the scene an individual stepped into view of the present officers.
“We later identified the subject as Frank Joseph Guerrero who was identified by the witnesses and the subject as the shooter,” Perkins said.
He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. He was issued a surety bond of $250,000.
According to the Live Oak County Jail, Guerrero was released on Friday, July 28.
“Through our investigation it seems that the two were having an argument outside of the residence on the 200 block,” Perkins said. “One thing led to another and one individual pulled out a handgun and fired a round at the other. The injuries to the victim were non-life threatening. The victim was shot in the hand and the leg area.”
The investigation is ongoing. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.