Free rodeo returns to Tilden

The Tilden Lions Club and the McMullen County Agrilife Extension Office are partnering to host the 74th Annual Tilden Lions Club Labor Day Rodeo and Dance on September 15-16, 2023.
“It is a community service for the Lions,” McMullen County Agrilife Extension Office Clerk Lyneigh Garza said. “It is a way to support all the other 501(c)(3) organizations as well as to sponsor scholarships for high school seniors.”
Entry to the event is free. Both nights of festivities will include professional rodeo action, with Friday night’s competition capped by a dance.
Rodeo weekend will begin on Wednesday night when McMullen County cowgirls turn cloverleafs in the Tilden dirt. Thursday night will feature a county team roping competition. The event will include cowboys and cowgirls from McMullen County and other neighboring counties. Unlike the rodeo, the barrel racing and team roping will require admission at the gate.
The rodeo and dance are funded through sponsorships and donations. These funds also support scholarships for McMullen County High School seniors.
“There is a lot of private donor money that gets raised too,” County Extension Agent Christy Lansford said. “We might have a family reach out and say ‘Hey, we are going to cover the cost of the concert this year’ or something like that. We are very blessed.”
Ten percent of the $45,700 raised through sponsorships in 2022 was given to the McMullen County 4-H who is responsible for assembling the rodeo’s program every year.
“We are very blessed to have this sponsorship money come to us,” Garza said. “It helps pay for the kid’s competitions…it provides kids who might not normally have an opportunity to compete with that opportunity.”
Each year the rodeo is dedicated to an influential member of the Tilden community. Last year’s event was dedicated to local rancher Doris Jacquelyn Wheeler Naylor.
The 2023 dedication will be announced in a future edition of the Progress.