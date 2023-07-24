Community members break ground on new health center

Last Friday, members of communities across South Texas gathered at 300 E. Martin in Three Rivers, Texas, to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Live Oak Community Health Center.
“The community support for this organization has been incredible,” Atascosa Health Center Development and Project Director John Ulbricht said. You feel it when you get here.. from the mayor and the city council. Basically, you feel the love. That's what makes the difference.”
In February, the Valero Three Rivers Refinery gifted Atascosa Health Center(ACHI) $250,000 to help fund the construction of a new state-of-the-art health facility. The new facility will be just blocks away from its current location on Thornton Street.
“This has been a long journey, and it is great to finally see it coming around,” Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar said. “The mayor and the city council are so excited.”
The project will be a 5,000 ft primary healthcare facility. The facility will house ten exam rooms, offices for the providers, a large laboratory and a waiting room. There will also be behavioral health services available through the Atascosa Health Care System.
It will employ physicians, family nurse practitioners, medical assistants, a behavioral health provider and other support staff.
“It is well-deserved for this community,” Ulbricht said.
The new facility was made possible by donations from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the State of Texas Incubator Grant, Atascosa Health Center, Valero, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, K-W Construction, CLK Architects and Associates, ConocoPhillips and United Way of the Coastal Bend.