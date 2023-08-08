Choke Canyon State Park Store endures after a 27 year hiatus

Lori Change and Alvin Mack spent most of their time fishing during the COVID pandemic. They traveled from San Antonio to Port Arthur, Choke Canyon and everywhere in between.
“We came down during the pandemic,” Change said.”We just bought an RV. I had never lived in one, but we went and looked at one…got it and parked it down here. This Thanksgiving makes three years.”
Mack is a diesel mechanic by trade. Change runs her own hospitality business, but it didn’t take long for the entrepreneurial couple to realize that Choke Canyon was missing a bait store.
“There was no bait anywhere,” Change said.“I have run my own meeting planning, event management companies since 2012. So I've been on my own. I've always said whatever entrepreneurial thing comes. I dabble in jewelry, dabble a little here you know. Whatever it is, yeah, I will sell it. I looked on the internet and this came up. I might have seen it in the paper, but we came and looked at the building. I took a look at it last August and the building had been closed for 27 years or something like that.”
Choke Canyon State Park sells any item an outdoorsman could need and then some. They sell the obvious lake items like sunscreen, snacks, drinks, fishing tackle and bait. But they also sell things like linen, clothes and towels.
“I just think ‘Okay, what would I need?’” Change said. “Then people say, ‘Oh, do you have this?’ ‘Whoo.. I will next week when you come in.’ It's been a lot of that, you know, just a lot of that. I don't want to get into vendors. I'm smart enough to figure out my own stuff. You know what I mean? I can do it, and now we're gonna now try to do my own design. You know, get some souvenirs and things next.”
Change and Mack aren’t just retail providers. They have towed boats, guided lost campers and much more. Change is hoping to add a bike and boat loaner program in the near future.
“We're off to a great start I think,” Change said. “We want things. Eventually, we'll be putting some bike rentals, just cruisers, and then God willing, we're working on getting some kind of boat rentals or something like that.”
The Choke Canyon State Park store is right next to the boat ramp at Choke Canyon State Park in Calliham, Texas. It is open Monday through Thursday from 6am-2pm and Friday and Saturday from 6am-7pm.
You can find more information from the store at the Choke Canyon State Park Store Facebook.