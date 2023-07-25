After more than three decades of work with the city of Odem, most recently as the city administrator, Janie Martinez has submitted her resignation. Members of the city council, earlier this month, unanimously accepted that resignation, effective July 28.
“Since I got here, Janie has been very helpful,” said Mayor David Maldonado, who has been on the job for about three months. “She has provided a lot of information and I’ve picked up a lot… because of her help.”
The departure of Martinez comes at a critical time for Odem officials as they begin reworking one of the most important budgets since the city was incorporated 120 years ago. Faced with mounting deficits and depleted reserves, the mayor and members of the city council must reverse financial losses through expense cuts and revenue increases.
In the July 11 city council meeting, Maldonado thanked Martinez for staying in her position through the end of July, when most budget documents for Fiscal Year 2024 will be completed. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Last year, when discussing the state of Odem’s finances, Martinez said she agreed to return to city hall under former mayor Virginia Garza because she knew the city needed help.
“For the past five or six years, nothing has been fixed,” Martinez said in a story last October. “And that’s just where we’re at. We have a lot of things that need to be fixed.”
To fill one of the most important roles at city hall, Maldonado said he and members of the city council will look at a couple of options.
“We’ve reached out to the [Texas Municipal League] to see if they can bring in someone on a temporary basis,” he said.
However, the mayor also indicated the city may consider bringing in a restructuring consultant who could also “run the day-to-day” operations. Maldonado said he and council members have heard presentations from different consultants who could advise the city on ways to balance revenues and expenses.
During the July 11 city council meeting, newly elected Place 1 Alderman and former mayor Billy Huerta asked Martinez if she would consider helping during a transition phase to a new city administrator. Martinez told members of the city council she was unwilling to do so.