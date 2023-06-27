Legal notices posted in the News of San Patricio reveal that the city of Taft is looking to bring on some help, calling for a grant administrator and a new engineer to help the city distribute over $3 million in grant funding from the Coastal Bend Council of Governments.
“Taft has a lot going on,” City Manager William Linn told the News of San Patricio via email. “We recently received an award letter from FEMA awarding the City $427,350 for new generators. This award was part of the disaster relief (DR-4332) allocation and had the standard FEMA match rate of 75/25. Additionally, we have submitted an application to TxDOT regarding their Alternative Transportation Grant and we are in the process of preparing an application for the DOE EV funding opportunity.”
Linn said that the money is intended towards eligible infrastructure projects in the city.
