According to the U. S. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi, a tug vessel went down in the shipping channel near Ingleside just before midnight on Friday, June 9.
According to the City of Corpus Christi, the occupants onboard were safe and no injuries were reported. Lieutenant JG James Mahoney, U. S. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi, stated that there was a safety zone established around the incident; it was an operation that took most of the day. By Saturday night the safety zone had been lifted, meaning a salvage crew had removed the sunken vessel.
The Port of Corpus Christi leads the U. S. in gross tonnage and energy exports. The shipping channel leading into the port is very busy with shipping commerce. There are several factors that can affect shipping when an event like this happens. Mahoney explained that vessels are asked to steer clear of the safety zone and reduce their wake to help ensure the safety of the lifting crew.
“Once a safety zone is set up and a message goes out to all traffic, it will have certain dimensions that allow shipping to continue,” said Mahoney. “Typically there will be a safe passage area that will allow traffic to continue.” The vessels maintain radio communications with each other to allow safe passage, ship-to-ship, and to keep their distance from the safety zone.
The Coast Guard involvement in the incident was to ensure there were no hazardous materials, oil, or gas leaks from the tug. They can deploy booming strategies for different scenarios.
“In this case, it was very minimal,” said Mahoney. “There was not a spill or release of anything from the vessel.”
The Coast Guard also oversees the safety of the vessel being lifted and ensures that there are no navigational hazards for the shipping public.