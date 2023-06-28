As financial markets closed last week, shares of Steel Dynamics, with operations in Sinton, began to dip on the NASDAQ.
After reaching an all-time high of more than $136 per share, the stock (traded as STLD) has slid most of 2023. And the small decline in shares to end last week’s trading came as a result of guidance the company offered about financial performance for the second quarter of this year.
Technical jargon aside, Steel Dynamics, Inc. revealed that it expected to earn less than analysts projected in the second quarter.
However, there was a silver lining to the company-issued press release last Friday.
“Second quarter 2023 profitability from the company’s steel operations is expected to be significantly stronger than sequential first quarter results, based on significant metal spread expansion across the platform as realized selling values more than offset moderately higher scrap costs,” officials from SDI said in a press release. “The company also expects its Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill to be EBITDA positive for the second quarter 2023...”
And that’s the local, silver lining. According to Tricia Meyers, investor relations manager for SDI, this will be the first financial quarter since opening its operations in San Patricio County that SDI has shown a profit at its Sinton location.
“The team continues to ramp up [in Sinton] and is excited about the progress that has been made,” Meyers said in a statement to The News of San Patricio County.
The term EBITDA refers to earnings before costs like interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization are included, and it’s a bellwether of financial success in a business.
Among other highlights in the company’s guidance, SDI officials believe the steel sector “points to low customer inventory levels, which the company believes will cause destocking to abate and support steel product pricing.”
However, the company also believes steel fabrication shipments will be lower than expected “due to delays in some customer projects related to continued supply-chain constraints…”