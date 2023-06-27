SINTON - In October of 2022, the Sinton Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at the Community Center in Sinton, where San Patricio County Judge David Krebs addressed the new judicial building to be constructed at the Four Corners development area and plans for the old judicial building.
Four Corners is defined as an area of future development east of Sinton near the intersection of State Routes 188 and 89. When completed, the facility will house both the District and County Court.
The News of San Patricio caught up with Krebs to see how progress is coming.
“I wish it was moving a lot faster,” said Krebs. “We were hoping they would get to 75 percent of the design by July, well we are right around the corner from July and from what I understand, they are only at 60 to 65 percent of the design rate so they have another 10 percent to go.”
Not only is construction of new homes in the development moving slow, things are moving slower than expected with the county judicial building project. The property has been cleared and soil testing has been completed to determine the type of foundation that will be needed.
The county is currently waiting on the BRW architect firm to provide a set of plans that are at least 75 percent complete so that they can get a maximum bid price for the project.
The time that was given for construction was 24 to 30 months.
“We were hoping to break ground some time in September, we have serious doubts that’s going to happen,” said Krebs.
According to Krebs, by the time all the paperwork and everything is set up to break ground and start construction, they may be looking at October/November probably.
“It may be in the fall of 2026 before we get into that new building,” Krebs said.
The administration portion of the county is currently temporarily housed in the old Walmart building next to the County Appraisal District.
As for the plans for the old courthouse, according to Krebs, once the judicial gets out of there it will be gutted and remodeled. When finished, a lot of departments can move back in, including the county administration.
“That building will stay here in the county,” he said. “We are going to spend probably between $19 million and $20 million to remodel the building.”
Krebs said that his vision is to take some of the departments that are in the Plymouth building across the street from the sheriff's department and move them into the old Walmart building. The Plymouth Oil building on Rachal Street was built in the late 1930’s and served as the oil company’s headquarters.
The Plymouth building currently houses six-to-eight county departments including the medical department, the Women, Infants and Children supplemental food program, immunization department, emergency operations department and fire marshall.
“When you get a building that old, it gets to the point that maintenance gets to be real expensive,” said Krebs. “Everything depends on getting that new judicial building built, once the building is done, things will start to move fast.”
The county is also currently looking into the process to see what they need to do with the county jail.
“Yes, we are in discussions about the jail,” said Krebs. “That will probably be the last major facility in the county that we are really going to have to look at. The courthouse, the judicial, the emergency operations center will be done, the remodel of the old courthouse will be done, we move departments into the old Walmart building and we get the jail taken care of, I think the county will be in good shape facility wise probably for the next 50 years at least before we need to look into anything else.”