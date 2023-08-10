Authorities are keeping a close eye on the area water supply as hot dry conditions persist throughout South Texas and encourage residents to be aware of what they are doing and don’t be wasteful with water.
San Patricio Municipal Water District general Manager Brian Williams explained that we were better off going into this year because of the rainfall that the area received last winter and spring. “Lake Corpus Christi is in pretty good shape right now,” he said.
Although the water level at Lake Corpus Christi is above what it was at this time last year, it is continuing to drop and little rain is expected. “We usually don’t get any rain this time of the year, at least for another six to eight weeks,” said Williams. “We are in the hot, dry part of the summer so we just have to be careful.”
On August 1, Lake Corpus Christi was 63.3 percent full. One year ago on August 1, it was 45.9 percent full. The Nueces River Authority reported on August 1, that the combined capacity of the water system which includes Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi was at 38.8 percent of capacity. This is nearing the combined total of 37.8 from one year ago.
San Patricio Municipal Water District customers as well as most of the surrounding area still remain under a Stage 1 Water Restriction. This restriction has been in effect since late June of 2022.“We are in stage one and we won’t go to stage 2 until the combined lake level goes below 30 percent,” said Williams.
Lake Corpus Christi along with Choke Canyon Reservoir, the Colorado River and Lake Texana serve as the municipal water supply for most of San Patricio County and the city of Corpus Christi.
San Patricio Municipal Water District draws water from the 64 inch Mary Rhodes Pipeline that originates at Lake Texana north of Victoria. According to San Patricio Municipal Water District, Lake Texana provides nearly half of the water used by customers in San Patricio County.
The district also receives some of their raw water from the lower Nueces river just above the salt water barrier dam near Labonte Park. The water in the river flows directly from the dam at Lake Corpus Christi.
Although the main priority of the Nueces River water system is to provide municipal water for the area, it is also used to help manage water salinity in the bay.
Stage 1 water restrictions for San Patricio Municipal Water District customers are as follows:
Residents can water landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or
automatic irrigation systems once a week before 10:00am or after 6:00pm.
Hand watering is allowed on any day using a shut-off nozzle.
Foundations can be watered once a week with a hose or drip irrigation.
During Stage 1, commercial car washes and landscape nurseries are not impacted.
Residents are also encouraged to avoid water run-off on streets and sidewalks, check for water leaks and wash full loads in your laundry and dishwasher.