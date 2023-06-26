Heavy rains in late 2022 caused some delay in the original projected completion dates for new homes in the Somerset at Sinton housing development. DeveloperWiley McIlwain, Managing Partner - Somerset Land Company, claimed that the weather last fall and winter had set them back at least 45 days.
In September of 2022, the News of San Patricio reported that groundbreaking for the new project happened in the fall of 2021.
“Somerset PID No 1 is formed and we’ve funded the bonds in February and we are under construction of the water, waist water and drainage with anticipation of having this available to our clients by the end of the year,” said McIlwain.
“What we are developing now is the northwest quadrant of the property known as Somerset PID No 1. So far in PID No 1, we are developing 465 single family lots for D. R. Horton who is the nation's largest home builder.”
These homes will be built out over a three year period.
The corner of the developed area will include a travel center on five acres. Next to that, a new 20,000 square-foot strip center plaza and five quickserve restaurants are planned. We also have a letter of intent to build an apartment complex and several different national retail stores.
“On the southwest quadrant, we are under contract with San Patricio County for them to buy 25 acres,” McIlwain said. “They are going to build a new courthouse facility which will be approximately 100,000 square feet.”
In September, Mcllwain expected to have homes started right around the first of the year (2023).
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed, we don’t need any more rain to slow things up,” he said.
When asked about a time frame he said:
“I would venture to say that during 2023, eighty to one hundred new homes will be built there.”
As of early June, the developer has completed 168 lots with utilities and is starting on the next 250 lots. No new home construction has started as of yet. Mekaila Ortiz, Marketing Coordinator for D. R. Horton home builders said that Somerset at Sinton did see some delays.
“So I think everyone at our office is especially excited to start building here in this lovely town,” Ortiz said. “Dates are still being finalized, but we are projected to start building soon, and you should see a lot more activity in the coming months. While each community is different, especially ones in new cities, we usually have pricing and start selling homes a bit after the framing stage.”
D.R. Horton has released the floor plans and elevations for the community.
“These are, of course, subject to change, and all information is approximate,” said Ortiz. “Sinton will have our “O” and “P” elevations which feature brick similar to our London Towne, Rancho Vista, and Callicoatte communities.”
According to Ortiz, these plans have definitely been our most popular plans in other communities due to feeling more open and spacious. We are expecting these to be our upgraded homes with granite counters and dual sinks in the primary suite bath.
For more updates, Ortiz encourages people to sign up for their First-to-Know Sinton Email list, where D. R. Horton sends out information about the Sinton community. They can sign up online athttps://www.drhorton.com/texas/coastal-bend/corpus-christi/somerset-at-sinton or call their office at 361-256-7860.