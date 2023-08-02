The winds blow well in Portland, a city by the sea that has enjoyed greater and greater prosperity thanks to an amicable climate for sportsmen and investments in the quality of life for families.
City Manager Randy Wright sat down with the News of San Patricio to discuss this prosperous climate, as Portland aims to make use of grant funding to improve one of its municipal parks, to aid in access to the kiteboarders who come from all corners of the globe to take advantage of Portland’s welcoming winds.
“This has become over the last decade or two quite an attractive spot to kiteboarders. As a matter of fact we have kiteboarders who come from all over the world,” Wright said. “We’ve known for some time and we’ve had … suggestions from kiteboarders that it’s difficult to reach the water because of the nature of the shoreline. That shoreline has never been improved, as a matter of fact over the decades, that’s part of old town Portland, there are some drainage structures, there’s some assorted concrete … that’s accumulated there on the water’s edge that makes it difficult for them to hit the water.”
You can see the great slabs of concrete jutting like bones from the shoreline from Violet Andrews Park, among other places. Indeed, though the view of the bay is fair and vast, the path down to the water is steep and the shore is precarious. Yet this has been only a mild obstacle for enthusiasts of a sport that’s been growing in popularity. The public enjoys the spectacle of it.
“Our citizens tell us it’s very attractive to have these beautiful kite sails on the water,” Wright said.
And the kiteboarders themselves are so enamored by the 300 days per year that the area enjoys favorable weather for the sport that a good number of them have even bought houses in the area, solely to be in the perfect place to sail the waves.
One of those is Jeff Howard, owner of kiteboarding.com.
“I moved (to Portland) specifically for (kiteboarding) 20 years ago,” Howard said. “I moved my business into the Portland side as soon as we found a building.”
In the business of developing and designing kiteboarding products, Howard himself sees the sport as the embodiment of freedom, man and nature working in tandem.
“It’s just the freedom of sailing,” Howard said. “It’s about the freedom, it’s like you have a speedboat in the air. You’re steering it to go where you want to go. You can sail anywhere.”
Portland’s ideal conditions are primarily focused on its consistent winds.
“The thermal winds are so constant,” Howard said. “Portland is situated along the coast that the winds we get are the most consistent in the Coastal Bend. We have a lot of people who have moved to the area specifically for the sport.”
Violet Andrews Park, nestled down a lane in a seaside residential community, is a good place to access the water, but it is in need of work and improvements. As previously reported, there are some who are wary of these plans, but with the city in the earliest stages of determining how best to improve the park, they are emphatic that they are working with the public, seeking their input every step of the way.
Fair Winds, Following Seas
Part of the possible confusion regarding the city’s plans for the park may have arisen due to the nature of the language used in the grant application that the city sent out to the Coastal Bend Estuaries Foundation, an entity that ultimately did grant the city funding for park improvements.
“We’re very sensitive to the changes we make in public spaces,” Wright said. “We knew there was a possibility we could improve the access to the beach, to the water, so we sought funds to get the engineering done so that we could understand what it was going to cost, what was going to make that … more accessible … this engineering project we undertook under that grant was really about trying to understand what’s in the park, what’re its uses, how can we improve it for public access, for kiteboarder access – just improve it in general.”
A consultant who was hired proposed two renderings, which had different priorities: one emphasizing human use and the other emphasizing environmental impact. To weigh the palatability of these proposals, the public’s input was sought.
“We actually sent out over 160 letters to residents in an area around the park, we had a public meeting, I think we had probably 50 or 60 people who showed up to that meeting, in person or by Zoom…to go over the potential schematic plans,” Wright said. “From that meeting, there were a lot of residents who were engaged, who thought it was a great idea, there were questions that were asked about how this might happen,how that might happen, those were all answered. Nobody in that meeting was against the project. There were more there on an information-seeking mission. In general, my sense was that the people who showed up were happy with the fact that we were going to make some improvements down there and they were happy to the fact we were sensitive to the fact that the improvements to the park could increase traffic and could cause them additional traffic woes in the neighborhood.”
Wright made it clear the city is not attempting to simply force through something that wasn’t in the public’s interest, and that improving access to the park would improve it for everyone, kiteboarders or not.
“As we hear complaints, we try to address those complaints, we try to address those concerns, but the city has always taken the position that what we do is what our citizens want us to do. We’re not an autonomous governmental unit that’s just doing things and hoping the citizens like it,” Wright said. “We would never make modifications to a park that would exclude anyone. Everything we do is designed to improve access, to increase access, to allow more people to visit and enjoy it.”
Wright isn’t sure where the idea came to some in the public concerning the improvements to the park somehow being an either/or scenario – the two renderings had two differing goals, and a third proposal emerged that merged them together, and Wright speculated that discussions over these resulted in a misunderstanding that the improvements intended to limit access to one group or another.
“That’s not the case,” Wright said. “However, I will tell you this, it’s important to know that the grant we got to do the engineering study was really predicated on the idea that this was a world-renowned kiteboarding location. A lot of the narrative in that grant application talked about how important it was to improve access to the kiteboarders.”
A Rising Tide Lifts All
The kiteboarders do more than just satisfy their love of the sport. They travel far to take advantage of Portland’s climate, and so its economic climate benefits also. Neither Howard nor Wright could provide a specific number of visitors for kiteboarding alone, but both said that visitors are certain to benefit local hotels and businesses. After all, Howard set up his kiteboarding business in Portland, well-situated to serve the hobbyists.
And it should be said that kiteboarding isn’t the only game in town. The Portland Sports Complex is a lavish campus that encapsulates baseball and softball fields, a soccer and football field and more, offering the ideal avenue for a multitude of athletic events. Wright said the city underestimated just how impactful these complexes would be for the city overall.
“We built those fields … for our citizens. As it turns out, we understood what the term Sports Tourism was, because everyone’s got kids and those kids are on a traveling team and the parents spend a lot of money on the kids and their ball teams,” Wright said. “We didn’t realize the impact of that. What we have seen when we’ve opened these fields is that our fields are reserved up to a year in advance by tournament operators. Almost every single weekend, with the exception of weekends where actual local leagues are using them, we have tournaments playing. This coming weekend we have a 60-to-70 team tournament coming to Portland.”
Wright estimates upwards of 60,000 kids come to Portland to play, and those kids bring families, and all of them need hotels, places to eat, things to do between games or after tournaments conclude.
“The economic impact of sports tourism is extremely high,” Wright said. “If you relate that to kiteboarding, it’s the same thing, you have 40-to-50 kiteboarders in for a weekend, they’re going to bring revenue to the city … to our local businesses, to hotels and restaurants and that sort of thing.”
Yet this isn’t a cynical investment for the purposes of revenue generation – rather, Wright says it emerges from the city’s fundamental goal, to provide a quality of life that draws people to the coastal burg.
“If you look at our tagline: we build communities and we raise families,” Wright said. “We focus all our attention and resources on making this the very best place for families to live. Everything we do is about families. When you do that, you attract more people, and that attracts more rooftops and rooftops begat commercial, commercial begats restaurants. As you get more people that want to live here, you get more of the amenities that they want.”
Quality of life equates to quality of place, and Portland is proving to be a quality place.
“All of these things are about giving people who live here something to do,” Wright said. “Making a place they call home … that’s exactly what we do and it pays off in dividends. People feel like this is their town, this is their home. They’re a part of it, they have a voice and we try to do everything we can do to listen to them.”