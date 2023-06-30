While San Patricio County has been something of a Boomtown the past five years, leaders in the city of Odem aren’t naïve about the prospects of landing one of those lucrative major industries inside the town’s borders.
That doesn’t mean they wouldn’t like a piece of the economic pie, though.
“Look, we know Odem isn’t in a position to bring in a steel factory,” new Mayor David Maldonado said after presiding over his first city council meeting earlier this month. “But we can be a place where people who work at these industries can bring their families. We need to be able to provide services so they may want to move here.”
That was one of the main reasons members of the Odem City Council approved a resolution that would spend $400,000 to improve the city’s antiquated water system. Having a secure water system would be paramount to improving quality of life for current and new residents.
The money to fund the project, according to the city, comes from the American Rescue Plan Act – a $1.9 trillion federal spending bill passed in 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to an engineer who spoke to council members on June 6, the project will bring the city into code with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements for a municipal water system. Currently, Odem has one pump that works with the city’s water tower. At that point, water is disseminated throughout the city using gravity.
With the ARPA funds, the city will add two new pumps that will allow more water to directly fill the water tower.
During the city council meeting earlier this month, Maldonado asked what benefits would come from the upgrades, and beyond becoming compliant with TCEQ regulations, council members were told the pumps would help improve water pressure in the city.
As for timing, the city’s engineering firm said they would begin working with TECQ for final approval, which could take up to two months. At that point, near the end of August, the city will begin accepting bids to complete the work.
Following that timeline, the city expects the improvements to be completed by June 2024.